DAP Health just days away from opening new clinic

DAP Health is opening its newest sexual wellness clinic in Indio, bringing more of its services to eastern Coachella Valley.

The clinic is going to open its doors on July 11.

A variety of services are going to be offered at the new location like testing and treatment for gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia, among other services. It's also going to offer PREP and PEP services.

Coming to the clinic and utilizing the services will be free of charge. All you need is your ID. For those with no identification, you can fill out an identity verification form to still be seen.

DAP Health decided to open the clinic to help fill in a gap in eastern Coachella Valley when it comes to sexual wellness.

It was during the pandemic it realized the need for this new location in this area.

“We saw over 400 patients coming from this side of the valley to Palm Springs to access these services," explained CJ Tobe, the Director of Community Health and Sexual Wellness. "This was in 2019 and 2020. Just in the last year, we identified 296 patients.”

Appointments are highly recommended to be seen at the clinic when it opens its doors.

You can make one by calling 760-626-8424

The clinic is going to be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. It is located at 81-719 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Suite D.