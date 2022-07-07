June 2022 takes second place as the hottest June on record for Palm Springs

Last year, Palm Springs was HOT! How hot was it? For one, June 17th, 2021 recorded a high temperature of 123° - tying the all-time record high temperature for the city. The mean temperature for the month was 93.5° earning it the #1 spot as the hottest June on record. Read more about last year's heat here.

This year, the mean temperature for the city in the month of June was 92.2°. That earns it the #2 spot on the record list!

Yet, the hottest day for June 2022 was a mere 114°. A big reminder that warming temperatures are not just about the afternoon highs. When looking at the average high between the two years, there is a 2.1° difference. For the average low, they're closer in distance with just 0.5° between.

Over the course of the month in 2022, the average low temperature in Palm Springs was 77.8°. Looking back over the past decade, every year (except for 2021) was cooler.

*The climate records for the city of Palm Springs date back to 1922