United Way of the Desert hosting its 3rd annual bowling tournament fundraiser on July 23

One of the valley's largest non-profits will soon be hosting a bowling tournament to raise much-needed funds.

United Way of the Desert will be holding its third-annual bowling tournament on July 23 at the Palm Springs Lanes. It costs $300 for four-person teams, which includes shoe rentals, lunch and prizes.

"A bowling tournament is fun because this is for all levels, all skill levels, all age groups. We are just there to have a good time," said Kristal Granados, CEO of the United Way of the Desert. "United Way of the Desert is an organization that fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every resident in the Coachella Valley. All the funds we raise in the Coachella Valley stay in the Coachella Valley."

For more information or to register for the tournament visit: https://unitedwayofthedesert.org/bowling-tournament