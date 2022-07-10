No gorings yet in 4 days of Pamplona bull run festival

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thrill seekers have avoided any gorings for a fourth straight bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival. The Red Cross’ preliminary medical report and the city’s hospital say four people needed treatment in for hard knocks they received during Sunday’s early morning bull run. At least one young man needed to be evacuated on a stretcher to an ambulance wearing a neck brace. The six bulls took 2 1/2 minutes to charge through the 875-meter (956-yard) course through Pamplona’s old quarter. There were no gorings either on the first three days of this year’s festival. There are four days remaining.