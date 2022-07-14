Police: Armed man shoots at California deputies, sets fire

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A man armed with a shotgun allegedly fired at sheriff’s deputies Thursday before setting fire to a Southern California apartment, authorities said.

The suspect also allegedly shot another man, which was what initially prompted deputies to respond around 7:30 a.m. to the six-unit, two-story apartment building in Compton. Authorities found the wounded man sitting on the stairs with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies were helping the wounded man when Alrick Billini McNeese allegedly opened fire, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The shotgun round did not penetrate the apartment’s door.

The deputies retreated and summoned a SWAT team to the scene. Authorities said McNeese barricaded himself inside the apartment until it became engulfed in smoke and flames. He was taken into custody after he crawled out the front door.

McNeese, 49, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No deputies were injured and none fired weapons during the incident. Detectives are investigating what prompted the original shooting that wounded the man who was found on the stairs.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, which badly damaged the building. The fire was believed to have been started by the suspect, said Deputy Miguel Meza, a sheriff’s spokesperson.