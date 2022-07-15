Workers are being honored for working outdoors during the hot months by a local company

During the summertime, Renova Energy of Palm Desert, gives thanks to the rooftop installers for the work they perform, especially when it’s so hot in the valley. This company creates an environment where their employees are appreciated. The Policy and Public Relations Manager, Emily Langenbahn said, "Sometimes, we’ll surprise them with ice cream on job sites or we’ll bring them in a little earlier and surprise them with lunch". They also give bonuses to their crews who perform exceptionally well and give them a full day of paid time off to any crew who finishes a job ahead of schedule.

The company will be hosting an appreciation ceremony on July 22, 2022.

For updates on how workers are being honored for working in extreme heat tune in to our newscast at 5 pm, 6 pm, and 6:30 pm.