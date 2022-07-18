Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton announces resignation

Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton announced on Monday that he will be resigning from his position.

Clifton's last day will be Sept. 16.

Clifton was named City Manager of Palm Springs in Jan 2021 and officially started that April. He took the position over from David Ready, who retired after more than 20 years with the city.

Clifton told City staff in an email Monday morning, “I feel good about the work we have done together the last 15 months. There are numerous important initiatives and projects that I look forward to seeing you complete. I’ve loved seeing numerous teams lean-in to building great workplace culture and know that you will continue that journey beyond my transition. I also feel good that there is a very strong administrative team in place to continue to steer the organization forward. I will work hard in the coming weeks to prepare for a seamless transition.”

Clifton also noted that the decision to resign was extremely difficult, but the right decision for him and his family.

“On behalf of the Palm Springs City Council. I thank Justin Clifton for his service to the City of Palm Springs, our residents, businesses and visitors. Justin has been a strong and thoughtful leader. During his service we have weathered a remarkable series of challenges. In each of the challenges, he has shown a clear ability to engage with residents, staff and Council. We appreciate his need to move forward with a new opportunity,” said Mayor Lisa Middleton.

“We wish him and his family the very best and we are grateful for his service to our city. Mr. Clifton will remain with the City through mid-September. The City Council will promptly begin the process to identify the strongest City Manager candidates. Our process will be thorough, fair and will involve public input. Palm Springs offers a dynamic and demanding opportunity for public service,” added Middleton.

