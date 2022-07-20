A local Palm Springs resident is going to Poland to provide resources for Ukrainian Refugees

A local resident of Palm Springs, Jeanne Villa is organizing a fundraiser on behalf of the Ukrainian refugees who’ve recently immigrated to Poland. Villa will be in Poland for two on her mission to serve Ukrainian refugees. Villa said the funds will also be used to "assist me as a volunteer with airfare, accommodations, in-country transport, and food".

According to the un refugee agency, since the 24th of February, nearly 4 million border crossings from Ukraine to Poland have been recorded by the government of Poland's border guards. Villa said, "After the 911 attack on our American soil, I promised myself if something as dramatic or worse happened, I would do what I could to volunteer my services in whatever capacity was needed". Villa will be working with Global Volunteers, an international nonprofit (501c3) organization with special consultative status with the united nations. They have been assisting with community development programs around the world since 1984.

Special Message from Global Volunteers CEO, Bud Philbrook:

"More than 2.5 million Ukrainian children and their families have been uprooted, fleeing to neighboring countries. Mostly women, children, and elderly men, the situation is dire and devastating.

As an organization that is built on the bedrock of waging peace and promoting justice, I want to acknowledge the fear, suffering, and turmoil this terrible war has caused the Ukrainian people. We see you; we hear you, and we stand with you.

We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian men & women who are trying to protect their homeland; the innocent mothers and children who left everything to seek safety in neighboring countries; and our Polish colleagues in Siedlce who are working tirelessly to assist Ukrainian refugees.

We continue to be in frequent communication with our partners in Siedlce county, Poland as the situation evolves and remain dedicated to serving the community the best way possible. If the opportunity arises and the local community partners request that we send the volunteers to help with this situation, then we will let you know".

