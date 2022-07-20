Man accused of stabbing in Palm Desert charged with double homicide

A Palm Desert man is scheduled to be arraigned today in connection with the double homicide at the Springhill Suites hotel in Palm Desert last Friday morning. 34-year-old Kenny Wu is accused of stabbing his wife and another man during a domestic violence dispute.

His charges include two counts of murder along with a sentence enhancement due to arming himself with a firearm as well as intent to murder.

Authorities responded to the hotel on Friday at 6:55 a.m. to find the two victims, Yaying Wu, 31, also of Palm Desert, the suspect's wife as well as Jesus Sanchez, 30, of Cathedral City dead at the scene.

Kenny Wu was found suffering from blunt force trauma to his body and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for what police called at the time critical injuries.

So far, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has declined to provide further information about what exactly happened that morning and the relationship between Wu’s wife and the deceased man.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Palm Desert sheriff's station's Investigation Bureau at 760-836-1600 or Investigator Munoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.