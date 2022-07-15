Two people killed in domestic violence dispute at Palm Desert hotel

Update 10:15 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced Friday night that the dispute that led to the stabbings was domestic violence.

"Through the course of the investigation, and video surveillance review, this incident was determined to be a case of domestic violence," reads a news release by the Sheriff's Dept.

The two people killed in the stabbings were identified as Yaying Wu, 31, of Palm Desert and. Jesus Sanchez, 30, of Cathedral City.

The third person stabbed was identified as the suspect in the incident. The man, a 34-year-old from Palm Desert, remains in critical condition at a local hospital. He was identified as the husband of Yaying Wu.

Authorities said the man will be arrested for two counts of murder upon his discharge.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Torres at the Palm Desert Sheriff Station Investigation Bureau at 760-836-1600 or Investigator Munoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

Original Report 7:56 a.m.

Two people are dead from stab wounds following some type of dispute at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Palm Desert Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Three people in total suffered stab wounds in the incident.

A woman and a man died at the scene. Sgt. Edward Soto with Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 the third victim also suffered stab wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.

As of Friday afternoon, the victim was last said to be in 'critically stable' condition.

Deputies said they are investigating whether or not the suspect is one of the victims. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a suspect could have possibly fled the scene.

Investigators spent over ten hours on the scene Friday.

They are actively reviewing footage from nearby businesses to determine who the suspect is.

Investigators are also looking for any witnesses to come forward. You can call the Sheriff's Department, or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene for reports of a man with a knife on the 72322 block of Highway 111 at 6:55 a.m.

This is a developing story.