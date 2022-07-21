Local man uses money won from card game to donate school supplies for students

On Thursday, News channel 3 along with the Sunline Transit Agency and alpha media partnered together to gather school supplies for the Boys and Girls Club of the Coachella Valley outside the Walmart in Palm Desert.

One local man took who donated supplies says he won money in a card game with some friends and decided to use it help local kids.

"The education of our children is paramount to our future and this was just very small gift. And besides it gave me the opportunity to get rid of some money. I was a little bit squeamish about receiving from friends," said Joe Ganem, the donator.

Ganem says he won a little over $100 and had fun picking out school supplies for local students.

Some of the backpacks will be distributed to the Boys and Girls Club Friday morning.