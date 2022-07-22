Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:39 AM

Outdoor worker appreciation in Palm Desert

Renova Energy

Today is the day that Renova Energy, Burrtec, and the City of Palm Desert are appreciating all of their outdoor workers.

Vincent Battaglia said in a previous interview that he challenges companies and people in general in the desert to appreciate outdoor workers whenever you can.

AGENDA FOR TODAY:

8:15 a.m. - City of Palm Desert - Public Works employees at the Corporate Yard - 74705 42nd Ave in Palm Desert, CA 92260 to have breakfast burritos and beverages and hand out cooling neck gaiters and ice cream with Mayor Harnik

9:30 a.m. - Renova Ops team and Vincent will stop at 3 crews with more ice cream!

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Renova team will celebrate at Cook and Hovley with E&E Pel's and a food truck/ice cream truck for all returning installers!

4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. - Renova team to head to the Burrtec Hauling Yard - 41800 Corporate Way, Palm Desert, CA 92260 with cooling neck gaiters

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content