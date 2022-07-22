Outdoor worker appreciation in Palm Desert
Today is the day that Renova Energy, Burrtec, and the City of Palm Desert are appreciating all of their outdoor workers.
Vincent Battaglia said in a previous interview that he challenges companies and people in general in the desert to appreciate outdoor workers whenever you can.
AGENDA FOR TODAY:
8:15 a.m. - City of Palm Desert - Public Works employees at the Corporate Yard - 74705 42nd Ave in Palm Desert, CA 92260 to have breakfast burritos and beverages and hand out cooling neck gaiters and ice cream with Mayor Harnik
9:30 a.m. - Renova Ops team and Vincent will stop at 3 crews with more ice cream!
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Renova team will celebrate at Cook and Hovley with E&E Pel's and a food truck/ice cream truck for all returning installers!
4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. - Renova team to head to the Burrtec Hauling Yard - 41800 Corporate Way, Palm Desert, CA 92260 with cooling neck gaiters