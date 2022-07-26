Resources that can help you and your families create a home defense plan

Experts in the firearm industry and Law Enforcement encourage individuals to create a Home Defense Plan. Your home defense plan does not have to incorporate a firearm; there are ways you can protect your home with or without a firearm. Become more aware of your surroundings and know all of the entry and exit points of your home. Assessing your home is step one. When you have completed that, create exit strategies that are known by every member that lives in the home. There is no sure strategy, meaning there is no "one size fits all" for every situation. But planning and preparing based on your factors (live with people, live alone, you have a lot of windows, you have a garage that is an additional entryway). Those are all factors that change the strategies you create.

What should be considered when creating a Home Defense Plan from Sheriff Chad Bianco Assessment - Knowing your property How many entry/exit opportunities Emergency plan How you will you get out of your home, if there is an intruder Cameras/Lights, Motion censored indoor and outdoor visible camera Weapons Not mandatory but if you decide, you should properly trained



According to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association also known as the USCCA, Neither “stand your ground” nor Castle Doctrine should determine the tactics that you use to defend yourself. In many cases, it may be best that you retreat to the farthest point in your house. Stand between your family and the threat and let the police clear your home. In public, especially, retreating from danger with your family may be more tactically sound than holding your initial position.

California is not a Stand Your Ground state.

In the event that an individual must defend themselves, there are practices, certifications, and permits that you can obtain to help protect yourself.

Experts at USCCA, say that your Home defense plan should not be limited to a firearm. When you have legally obtained a firearm, they encourage you to train in real-life scenarios. Find training locations that have Home Defense Dry runs.

For training opportunities here is a local facility:

The Training Center-Palm Desert - https://www.trainingrange.com/

If you plan to obtain your CCW, you can go to this website to learn more about California Gun Laws. https://www.usconcealedcarry.com/blog/california-gun-laws-what-you-need-to-know/