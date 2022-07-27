High Desert man missing since July 10, vehicle found without battery near Arizona border

Loved ones are asking for the community's support in locating a High Desert man last seen on July 10 but whose car was found nearly two hours away near the Arizona border.

Jamal Middleton 36, was last heard from on July 10 at the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree. According to family, he was at the hospital trying to get help with depression/anxiety.

Authorities said hospital staff told them they had no record of him being at the facility, but a script was faxed over to the pharmacy from the hospital and it was never picked up.

Middleton's vehicle was found abandoned on the California side of Interstate 95 near Needles. This is about two hours away from Joshua Tree. The vehicle was found with its battery ripped out.

Sheriff's officials added that the CHP tagged the vehicle on July 11. Helicopters searched the area for a couple of days but did not locate Middleton.

Middleton is described as 6 foot tall, weighing 175 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and freckles on his face.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, grey shoes, and a black hat.

If you have any information call 208-973-9011 or the Detective A. Halloway of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (760) 883-7654.