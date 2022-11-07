Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains

Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3.

Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead body, the department announced on Monday. The body was transported to the coroner's office where he was positively identified as Middleton.

The Sheriff's Dept. added that an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. As of Monday afternoon, there were no other details available on this investigation.

Middleton was last heard from on July 10 at the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree. According to his family, he was at the hospital trying to get help with depression/anxiety.

Authorities said hospital staff told them they had no record of him being at the facility, but a script was faxed over to the pharmacy from the hospital and it was never picked up.

Middleton's vehicle was found abandoned with its battery ripped out on the California side of Interstate 95 near Needles. Sheriff's officials added that the CHP tagged the vehicle on July 11. Helicopters searched the area for a couple of days but did not locate Middleton.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

