Senior Airman Lee Talamantes’s life will be honored at the Palm Springs Air Museum

Senior Airman Talamantes of Cathedral City, CA tragically passed away in a traffic accident on July 18th, 2022, while reporting for duty at Luke Air Force Base, AZ.

A public vigil will be held for Senior Airman Lee Talamantes on July 29th at the Palm Springs Air Museum beginning at 7 pm.

He joined the United States Air Force, after graduating from Cathedral City High School in 2019 where he mentored students in the Cathedral City Air Force Junior ROTC program. Additionally, he selflessly dedicated over 1000 volunteer hours to help uplift our community.

Talamantes assisted with feeding the homeless and senior communities of the valley with FIND Food, mentored young children in programs through the Desert Recreation District, helped renovate The Transgender Health and Wellness Center, and served veterans of the Coachella Valley through the VFW post-1534.

Lee Talamantes is survived by his parents and 3 siblings who would like to extend the invitation to servicemembers as well as all members of our community to any or all of his 4 memorial services.

If you would like to attend and honor SrA Lee Talamantes, the memorial service information can be found below