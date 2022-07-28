Teresa Gallavan appointed interim city manager of Palm Springs

Palm Springs has appointed Teresa Gallavan as its interim city manager.

The move was announced during Thursday's city council meeting. Gallavan currently serves as Palm Springs' assistant city manager.

Gallavan joined the city of Palm Springs in November 2021. She is the former city manager of Selma, California, an agricultural community near Fresno with just under 25,000 residents. She served in the position for three years, resigning in May 2021.

Prior to Selma, Gallavan twice served as the interim city manager of Lompoc, California from January 2018 to July 2018 and October 2013 two January 2014. She also served as Lompoc's Economic Development Director/Assistant City Manager from 2011 to 2018.

Gallavan also previously worked for the County of Riverside Economic Development Agency for 15 years. The last seven of those years as the Agency’s Marketing & Cultural Services Manager, overseeing marketing, the County of Riverside Library System, and the Edward-Dean Museum and Gardens.

Gallavan holds a Masters of Business Administration from California State University, San Bernardino and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of California, Irvine.

Gallavan will be taking over for Justin Clifton, who announced his resignation last week. Clifton, who joined the city in April 2021, said he will be moving into the private sector.

Clifton's last day is September 16th.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.