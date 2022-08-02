17 killed, 4 injured in vehicle collision in southern Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle collision in southern Egypt has killed at least 17 people, and left four others injured. The crash took place late Tuesday when a passenger microbus collided with a truck on a highway in the district of Juhaynah in Sohag province, 390 kilometers (244 miles) south of the capital Cairo, provincial authorities said. Ambulances rushed to the scene to carry bodies and the injured to provincial hospitals, authorities added in a statement. Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.