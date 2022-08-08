Back to School: PSUSD prepares for the first day back

Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) has been busy getting ready for the upcoming school year with the completion of projects and program expansions.

Five 250 kW batteries were installed at Palm Springs High School, Desert Hot Springs High School, Cathedral City High School, Rancho Mirage High School, and the district office.

Julie Arthur, PSUSD's Facilities and Planning Executive Director said the batteries will store the energy it collects through its solar panels, and use it during peak demand.

86% of the district's energy now comes from renewable resources.

Two projects at Mt. San Jacinto High School and Rio Vista Elementary school included the completion of solar shade canopies in the parking lots.

Ultimately, the solar panels are expected to save the district at least $150,000 a year.

Cathedral City High School had five electric vehicle charging stations installed in its student parking lot. Students will be able to utilize them while in class.

The district is also expanding many of its programs to help children at all of its schools.

This year, each elementary school is going to have a S.T.E.A.M program.

“We purchased a whole curriculum that is aligned that so kids will really get a lot of hands-on activities around those steam concepts," explained Mark Arnold, PSUSD's Student Learning Executive Director.

Students are going to be introduced to the S.T.E.A.M program as early as transitional kindergarten and kindergarten.

“It’s an opportunity for kids to really have some success like I said and really gain some excitement and enthusiasm about what these careers might lead to as they look into the future," said Arnold.

Students return back to school on Wednesday, August 10.