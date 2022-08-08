Monkeypox risks for service industry workers

There is some concern that the recent outbreak of monkeypox within the U.S. may pose a potential issue for those in the service industry.

The White House declared the virus a public health emergency on August 4. with over 7,000 confirmed cases in the U.S.

Riverside County has not declared its own public health emergency at this time. There are currently 59 probable/confirmed cases of monkeypox within the county.

News Channel 3's Jennifer Franco recently spoke with Riverside County Health professionals about why the current rate of infection does not warrant emergency status.

While our previous coverage has confirmed that the virus is chiefly spread through skin-to-skin contact, such as sexual intercourse, other means of spreading poses a potential issue for those in the service industry.

The California Department of Public Health has warned about the potential spread of the virus through close contact or by being exposed to rashes or bodily fluids on objects like unwashed towels, bedding, clothing and dinnerware.

