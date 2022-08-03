Riverside County reports monkeypox case in the Coachella Valley

Riverside County has reported an additional case of monkeypox. The county now has a total of 35 confirmed/probable cases.

County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr. announced that an individual is a man between 40-and 50-years of age who lives in the Coachella Valley.

All but one of the cases have been reported in eastern Riverside County, which would include the Coachella Valley. Today's reported case is the first time the county has identified a particular region.

This would mark at least three Coachella Valley men, that we know of, who have been infected with Monkeypox.

A few weeks ago, News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with a Palm Springs man who was the county's first monkeypox patient.

Just last week, we also spoke to a Rancho Mirage man who was having issues getting treatment for his monkeypox. The man was eventually able to get the help he needs.

Dr. Alan Williamson, Senior V.P. of Medical Affairs at Eisenhower Health told News Channel 3 on Monday, "We currently have six cases that are have been absolutely confirmed as being positive. We have an additional nine cases that ... are presumed to be monkey pox cases, but are still awaiting confirmation from CDC."

According to the city of Palm Springs, there are only a handful of monkeypox cases in the Coachella Valley. City officials have been working to secure more vaccine allotments as the valley has a particularly at-risk population.

"However, due to unique risk factors related to the disproportionate impact the virus has on LGBTQ populations, the City is doing everything it can to urge the California Department of Public Health to prioritize the distribution of the vaccine in communities like Palm Springs, where our residents may be more likely to contract and transmit the disease," reads the city's website.

Resources

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox.

A state-by-state tally of cases is available at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html.

