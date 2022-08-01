Skip to Content
Monkeypox: 6 more probable/confirmed cases in RivCo, bringing total to 34 patients

A Riverside County Public Health spokesperson announced there are six new probable/confirmed Monkeypox cases. In a tweet on Monday morning, Jose Arballo confirmed, "All are men who live in eastern Riverside County who are between 20 and 70. One previous probable case was assigned to San Bernardino County. Total is 34 confirmed/probable cases."

As of July 28, the count had been at 28.

If you believe you have been exposed to Monkeypox, Riverside County Health has provided a number to call: (951) 358-5107.

California cases

The federal government has allocated a limited number of JYNNEOS vaccine doses to Californians. California Department of Public Health is working with local health departments to make these doses available to protect against monkeypox. The vaccine called JYNNEOS is for adults only.

The numbers below were updated last Thursday on the CDPH Site:

By Local Health JurisdictionCases
Los Angeles261
San Francisco257
Alameda50
Santa Clara41
Sacramento34
San Diego26
Contra Costa18
Riverside17
Long Beach12
San Mateo11
Berkeley8
Sonoma8
Orange6
Solano6
Kern5
Santa Cruz5
Monterey4
San Joaquin4
Fresno2
Marin2
San Bernardino2
Ventura2
Butte1
Napa1
Placer1
Stanislaus1
Tulare1

Tips from the CDPH:

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including: 

  • Always talk to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus 
  • Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes 
  • Practicing good hand hygiene
  • People who become infected should isolate themselves until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. The rash should always be well covered until completely healed.
  • Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms 
  • Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus 
  • Avoiding contact with infected animals 
Sexual Orientation ​N​Percent*
​Gay, Lesbian or same-gender ​508​91.7
​Bisexual​31​5.6
​Heterosexual or straight​11​2.0
​Other​4​0.7
​Missing/Unknown​232​-
