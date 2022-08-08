Skip to Content
August 8, 2022
N Indian Canyon back open at the Whitewater Wash after Monday flooding

N Indian Canyon Drive is back open from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road. The road was shut down Monday night due to flooding.

At this time, there were no other weather-related closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash.

Monday afternoon, rain caused flooding at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The floods caused more than 200 people to be stranded at the station while they waited for crews to clean up debris.

