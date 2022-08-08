Skip to Content
Flooding strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway

More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm.

Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram.

The tram was operational, however, the road to leave was washed out by the rain.

Visitors were able to come back down the mountain by 6:20 p.m., Purdy confirmed. The Tram will remain closed on Tuesday.

This comes after a storm brought heavy rain to the mountain, causing flooding in parts of the tram station.

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for the San Jacinto Mountain including Highway 243 and Idyllwild.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued through Tuesday night due to increased risks for thunderstorms and possible flash flooding.

