Virtual Schooling is an option for students of Coachella Valley

Horizon Virtual Academy is a Desert Sands Unified School District online school program since 2001. "The academy was originally intended for students requiring non-traditional classroom settings. During the COVID pandemic, enrollment grew because families were seeking alternatives to having their children in a physical classroom," said in an August 2021 issue of the La Quinta Gem.

Horizon Virtual Academy has fully credentialed California teachers. This virtual academy host students between TK through 12th grade.

High school students complete all A-G, Cal State, and UC requirements. While enrolled as a student in the academy, there is a list of college and career fairs that students can participate in. A senior class representative serves as the school's student board member, participating in DSUSD board meetings and planning sessions with the superintendent and senior staff.

To learn more, visit the Horizon Virtual Academy website.

The National University conducted a study:

Concerns:

Ineffective Time Management.

Lack of Instant Communication.

Not Receiving Timely Feedback.

Not Receiving Clear Instructions or Expectations.

Solutions:

Share Time Management Apps and Resources for Students.

Utilize Educational Technology (“EdTech”)

Increase Peer Review.

For more on the story of virtual learning in the desert, tune in at 5 pm, 6 pm, and 6:30 pm.