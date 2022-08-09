High school football team preview: Coachella Valley Arabs

The Mighty Arabs are after another title this year, following a DVL crown in 2021.

The Mighty Arabs. This was a team last year that was must watch football. Coming off a DVL championship CV says one is nice, but two, back-to-back, they want a piece of that.

“I’d say the teams I’ve been a part of and coached on, this team has been one of the top it terms of work ethic,” said Bill Johnson. “So we are really excited about bringing that work ethic and seeing how it applies to the field.”

“Last year with the boys so I’m cherishing this moment because all the seniors it’s our last year,” said Hugo Sandoval. “College isn’t guaranteed for us so we go to make this count.”

“We are coming in as the the underdogs we are coming in like we never won but we play like we never lost,” said Bryan Loaiza.

“Last year we got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round and that left a sour taste,” said Johnson.

“That was a little taste,” said Roglio Vidana. “We are trying to take it all the way. 14-0. This summer we have been working together for that. To set that standard.”

“Earn it, earn everything,” said Johnson. “ I told every player you have to earn your roster spot, you have to earn your gear, you have to earn your locker room. Now you need to earn your wins.”

“Shout-out Coach Roy. He said John Wick mode that’s the mentality we have this year. John Wick,” said Vidana.

“I feel like we always get looked down on because were in the DVL. So I want to try to change that this year,” said Loaiza.

The Arabs start their season at home against Canyon Springs on Friday, August 19th.

