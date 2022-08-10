O negative blood is the universal blood type and Lifestream is asking more people to give blood

The Lifestream Blood team is continuing their 10th annual 9 Cities Blood Drive in the Coachella Valley. Currently, the Coachella Valley is seeing insufficient numbers of individuals giving blood. The lifestream team has created many incentives to get more people involved in sharing their blood consistently.

The blood shortage is nationwide, but in the Coachella Valley, they ask the community to give blood, especially if you are O negative.

We previously covered the blood shortage and are now following up on the Blood Challenge.

Today: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Grocery Outlet in La Quinta

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

50929 Washington St, La Quinta, CA

