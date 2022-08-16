Ready to work on the Wild Side with The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

The Living Desert is gearing up for this upcoming season of Desert Conservation and education practices by hosting a job fair.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens plans to hire up to 70 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

Positions include guest services, food service associates and cooks, retail, administration, custodial,

maintenance, and animal care.

List of open positions, visit LivingDesert.org/Careers.

“We are excited to expand our wonderfully wild team as we prepare for the upcoming season,” noted

Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. “Together, our team members work to further our

mission of desert conservation and inspire guests to care for the natural world. We offer competitive

benefits and a fun, engaging, and impactful place to work.”

If you plan to attend the job fair, the team asks that you all fill out an application before coming.

What: The Living Desert’s Job Fair

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 3:00pm-7:00pm

Where: The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, 47900 Portola Ave, Palm Desert

For a sneak peek at some of the positions listed, tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 5 pm.