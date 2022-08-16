Roads in Joshua Tree National Park closed due to storm damage￼

Roads over at Joshua Tree National Park have been temporarily closed due to storm damage.

A storm struck parts of the High Desert on Tuesday, causing a bit of flooding in the area.

Big Horn Pass road complex and Pinto Basin Road have been closed, park officials announced Tuesday night. Pinto Basin Road is closed from the southern border of the park to the Ocotillo Garden.

Officials tell visitors to always check the weather forecast before entering the park. Monsoonal rains in the summer and early fall can be deadly. Turn around and don't drown during summer storms.

Dirt roads may close with no advance notice due to storm damage. Just last week, Pinto Basin Road was shut down and the southern portion of the park was evacuated due to flooding.

Safety information on visiting Joshua Tree National Park during monsoon season can be found at the following website: www.nps.gov/jotr/planyourvisit/floods.htm

