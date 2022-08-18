Kentucky Supreme Court denies request to block abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court is keeping the state’s near-total abortion ban in effect. The high court says the state’s ban will remain in place while it reviews arguments by abortion clinics challenging the state law. It was the latest legal setback for the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky — both in Louisville. Abortion rights have been reinstated and then revoked again by judges in Kentucky since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The Supreme Court agreed to take the case and set a schedule for the submission of briefs and for arguments before the justices.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

