Below Average Now, 110s on the Way

The Coachella Valley continues to enjoy our slight break from the desert's summer heat, with high temps remaining below average until early next week. Thanks to a low-pressure system lingering off the Central California coast, breezy afternoons are in store—especially near the San Gorgonio Pass, where we could see gusts 35-4 mph.

By Sunday, that cool pattern shifts, and a warming trend kicks off as high pressure builds in from the heatwave to our east.

I expect temps to climb early next week, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday with highs potentially hitting or exceeding 110°F across the desert.

While it’ll be hot, dew points remain low, so swamp coolers may still do the trick for a bit longer.

Starting next Wednesday, there's a slight uptick in monsoonal moisture, bringing a less than 15% chance of isolated mountain showers or thunderstorms. However, the odds of measurable rainfall remain low. I'll keep you posted.

Enjoy the "cooler" and comfortable temps while they lasts—the desert heat is making a comeback.