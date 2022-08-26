An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association

A middle school student got extra special attention today from the Indio police department. Adrian and his mother were in a traffic collision on Monday on Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street. "He was shaken up knowing they were in a traffic accident, and his mother went to the hospital," says Ben Guitron, the Indio Police Press Information Officer. Adrian was also concerned about all of his items to go to school.

Adrian attends Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Indio, and on his first day back, "Our officers were able to gather a gift basket," says Guitron. And today, this morning, they were able to greet him as he came to school. Adrian stayed with their family while his mother recovered, so seeing his items brought him great joy. "He was surprised to see his backpack," says Guitron. He is surprised he has his Chromebook back. And whatever goodies that he wished for.

"We want to make sure that he was okay, know that people care about him, love him. And we wish the best for his mom says Guitron.