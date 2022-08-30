Victims of home burglaries speak out and hope they will get some justice

Out of a string of burglaries in the Palm Desert Country Club area, two women share their experiences with News Channel 3. Amy Howard and her husband were on their way out of town in August when their home was broken into, and items were stolen. Kristin and her husband experienced a burglary while on vacation in July. They are both working with Law enforcement to get further details on potential suspects or a suspect.

An arrest was made but has not been identified with either of the victims that spoke with News Channel 3.

"There has been a slight increase in burglaries within the Palm Desert Country Club in the past few months, as with all areas within the county" says Sergeant Brandi Swan. Deputies arrested one burglary suspect on August 23rd in connection with at least one burglary attempt in that neighborhood. "We would remind the community members to keep all doors and windows locked, increase lighting around their houses, install surveillance cameras, keep their garage doors closed and locked, and be vigilant of their surroundings."

