Labor Day getaway tips and tricks by car and plane
This Labor Day weekend gas prices have gone down and this is the weekend lots of travelers plan to hit the road.
Triple A's Fuel Saving tips:
► In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.
► Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than for larger models.
► Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway, even an empty bike, canoe or ski rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage.
Some travelers are opting to fly because of its convenience of it. "I got a gas truck and Evie car evey cars to make charge times up there says a Rancho Mirage resident traveling to Sacramento. And gas truck cost too much so. So flying Makes sense. Yeah".