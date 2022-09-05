‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire

A Coachella woman is recounting the moment her home went into flames.

Last Monday, we reported on a fire near Tyler Street that burned at the Corona Yacht Club compound. Palm trees and vegetation fueled those flames, charring at least a quarter of an acre.

“It was so traumatizing and it was so real, when you look at the amount of damage, it really is unbelievable,” said Candice Elorie, Property and Event manager of the club.

Panicked, with no time to waste, Elorie got away with her cat and puppy, Mischa. Driving away just in time, as everything else in her home went up in flames.

She has set up a GoFundMe if you'd like to help donate.

