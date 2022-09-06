Student-Athlete of the Week – Lacy Cox

Xavier Prep girls volleyball has had a lot of change in the last four years. But one constant has been Lacy Cox, who made an impact immediately.

“She eats, sleeps, and breathes volleyball,” said Xavier Prep head coach Natalie Donnels. “She stepped in as a freshman and started for us. We had no setter in the program so she was literally a god send. So she stepped in and ran the offense as a freshman and ever since she has been a starting setter on varsity.”

Lacy says everything about volleyball just clicked, especially one summer.

“I played six hours a day. I played 3 in the morning and 3 in the afternoon and I realized I am just in love with this game and I can’t stop playing it,” said Cox.

“Every coach dreams of coaching. She is the best captain she works the hardest, kids respect her because she works hard,” said Donnels. “She just love this sport so much and it shows. The way she has worked the way she has trained since freshman year, she is just an amazing kid.”

“I love this group of girls and we are all super respectful and super nice to each other and we really want to play as one,” said Cox.

All of Lacy’s hard work and dedication to her craft set the stage for her senior send-off. Coach Donnels is embracing her last year and knows it won’t be the same without six.

“Any good leader when they graduate there is a hole missing. So that’s what I’ll probably miss most,” said Donnels.

