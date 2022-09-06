Water supply problem continues after flooding in Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials are scrambling to restore water service in northwest Georgia after flash flooding submerged pumps and flooded buildings. Chattooga County officials said Tuesday that taps for 8,000 customers in Summerville, Menlo and surrounding areas would stay dry through at least Wednesday. Officials report some progress in restarting pumps and repairing electrical components at the Summerville water treatment plant. Government agencies and private groups are giving out water and supplies. County schools canceled classes through Wednesday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to tour damage Wednesday after declaring a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service estimates 10 to 12 inches of rain fell in hours.

