Armenia, Azerbaijan trade blame for clashes that killed 155

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan say 155 troops from the two countries have died since hostilities reignited between the longtime adversaries this week. They accused each other of instigating new rounds of shelling across their borders on Wednesday. Armenia’s Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijani forces of launching combat drones in the direction of the Armenian town of Jermuk and renewing shelling with artillery and mortars. The Azerbaijani military, in turn, reported that Armenian forces shelled a pair of districts near the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia’s prime minister said 105 of his nation’s have died since early Tuesday. Azerbaijan said it lost 50 troops. The ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.

