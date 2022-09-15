Indian Wells approves plans for Sprouts grocery store; Planned to open in Spring 2023

After several years, Indian Wells will soon once again have a grocery store within its city limits.

On Thursday, the Indian Wells City Council approved plans to build a Sprouts grocery store at the Village at Indian Wells shopping center near the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook Street.

The council voted to allow outdoor retail sales and monthly special events for Sprouts Grocery Store or any grocery successor at the shopping center.

City officials confirmed that the plan is for the store to be open to the public in Spring 2023.

As we reported last month, the Sprouts will take over the building formerly occupied by Ralph's. The Ralph's location closed its doors in 2016, leaving the city without a grocery store ever since.