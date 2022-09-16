Deadly debris flow: Body found buried under mud and rocks in San Bernardino mountains

The body of a Forest Falls woman who had been reported missing after Monday's rainstorm was located by the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team after days of searching.

The search teams found the body "buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris." She has been identified as Doris Jagiello, 62.

"The powerful storm resulted in debris flows rushing down the natural drainages and creek beds in Forest Falls," the team told News Channel 3 in a statement recounting the tragedy. "As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello’s property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path."

"While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff’s Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello’s family and aid in their healing process." San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department acknowledged the coordination of efforts with teams from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, assisting agencies, and the Forest Falls community.

A public safety exclusion area remains in place for Prospect Road and Canyon Road in Forest Falls. This is to allow work crews to safely remove the remaining debris and large boulders blocking the roads.

The county has established a resource hotline for residents impacted by flooding in Forest Falls and Oak Glen. For assistance call: (909) 356-2563

On September 21, 2022, from 10am to 7pm, the County will host a Local Assistance Center at the Yucaipa Community Center to provide resources for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest Falls impacted by the severe flooding.