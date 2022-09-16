Judge: Amended McClain autopsy can be released if redacted

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has partially granted a request by news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police. Judge Kyle Seedorf ruled Friday that the report be made public — but only after new information is redacted. Colorado Public Radio sued the Adams County Coroner for release of the report after learning that information from a grand jury investigation into McClain’s death prompted it to be amended. The original report found no cause for McClain’s death. The new findings could help prosecutors in a pending case against three police officers and two paramedics facing manslaughter and other charges in McClain’s case.

By The Associated Press

