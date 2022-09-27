Preparing for the General Election in November

The General Election is right around the corner on November 8 and here's what you need to know ahead of the big day.

Many state and local seats are going to be on the ballot this year.

Related Article: Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot

Here are some deadlines voters should be aware of:

November 29: Registered voters are mailed General Election Information Guides.

October 10: Mail-in ballots are mailed to every registered voter.

October 11: Mail-in ballot drop-off locations open.

October 24: Last day to register to get a ballot mailed to you.

The General Election Information Guide will include a sample ballot (two pages), candidate profiles, information on local measurements, and information about voting centers.

There are going to be a total of 146 voting centers across the Coachella Valley. They will be open for four days starting three days before election day. 26 select locations will be open at least 11 days before election day for people to cast their vote in person.

You can cast your vote at any location. Those who haven't registered to vote by election day can do so any of the voting centers on the day of.

There are going to be 87 ballot drop-off locations.

Once you get your mail-in ballot you are urged to return it right away.

“We’ll start signature verifying those as soon as voters get them back in the mail to us," explained Riverside County Registrar Rebecca Spencer. "We start the signature verification process. We’ll start slicing open those envelopes and removing the ballot and unfolding it about two weeks before the election.”

The Riverside County Registrar is expecting a 50% to 60% turnout from its 1.3 million registered voters to participate this year.

The results of the election are announced on the evening of November 8.