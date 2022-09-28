Job seekers and employers come together to increase employment in the Coachella Valley.

At the Valleywide Employment Expo, some locals share with News Channel 3 that they have been looking for a job all year. "Employment is a gamble," said Michelle Carranza, a job seeker. Today, some attendees had the chance to interview with employers like Desert Arc, Rits Carlton of Rancho Mirage, CVUSD, PSUSD, Farmers Insurance, Liberty tax, and more.

The Valleywide Employment committee shared with News Channel 3 that 300 job seekers pre-registered for the event. As the day progressed, they saw more than 610 people coming out. "It's encouraging to see that many people are coming out and being interested in the opportunities that are here," said Ken Sandefur, the social service planner with the Department of Public Social Services here in Riverside County. "That means people are ready to get back to work and ready to move past all the challenges we've been through over the last couple of years."

The Tourism and Hospitality industry is vital to the Coachella Valley, and Employers like Rits Carlton shared some obstacles they have had hiring people virtually versus in person. "But just really making sure that we're able to capture any real talent that's out there," said Nicole Lockwood, the Assistant Director of Food and beverage at the Ritz Carlton of Rancho Mirage.

"I am looking for a diverse and professional company to work for that I can utilize my experience. As you can see, I am older. But you know, everybody, it doesn't matter in age, you know, we're all looking," said Carranza. Other attendees, like Julian, wanted an entry-level position that did not require multiple years of experience. "If it's entry-level, why, how am I going to get the experience if no one's willing to give me the experience," said Julian, a pre-med student seeking a part-time job in health care.

Over 80 booths were set up with employers prepared to fill some open positions. If you missed the event, you could go to the Desert Job Expo website.

This fair job offered hundreds of positions from various industries, including education, gaming, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, logistics, and transportation. Most job seekers have their resume and photo ID if they have to interview on the spot.