An immersive experience brings Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings to life

Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience opens up to the public on Friday and brings people into some of the most famous paintings from the 1800s.

The exhibit features 300 different artworks using cutting-edge projection technology to bring the paintings to life.

The website said it's the largest immersive experience in the country at 30,000 square feet.

The exhibit will be in town from September 30 to November 27.

From Tuesday to Thursday, and Sunday it will be open from 10 am to 8 pm. On Friday and Saturdays, it will be open from 10 am to 9 pm.

The exhibit will be at The Forum at Empire Polo Club. The address is 81800 51st Avenue in Indio.

It takes about an hour to get through the entire experience and various rooms.

You can purchase tickets for Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience on the website.