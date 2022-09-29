Law enforcement officers to face off in boxing match for special event

Law enforcement agencies from across Southern California are joining together on Saturday for Battle in the Desert. Participating agencies each have someone representing them as they go head to head during a boxing match.

The main event is between Beaumont Police Department officer Jessica Segovia and Palm Springs Police Department dispatcher Samantha De La Cruz. This is a rematch from last year's event that De La Cruz said she lost.

“I feel like the fight was so close. I actually ended up switching coaches and went to a different boxing gym and I kind of like improved myself," explained De La Cruz. "So I was like oh I have to come back and do it again.”

She said she's been training at least three times a week and taking part in other matches since then.

Before the main event, there are going to be matches between other agency participants. Some of these agencies include Cathedral City Police Department, Indio Police Department, and U.S. Border Patrol Agent from the Indio Station.

Two El Monte Police Officers are also going to be participating. They said they will be paying tribute to the two fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty in June, Officer Joseph Santana and Sergeant Michael Paredes.

“We’re also going to pay tribute to them at the beginning of the show like we always do to our fallen officers," said Jesus Gonzalez, creator of Battle in the Desert. "We have two from Cathedral City and Palm Springs and a few others who have passed. We always pay tribute with a 10 count with a bell.”

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Adrian Cordova Foundation. This is a foundation based out of Calexico that honors former Calexico Police Officer Adrian Cordova who died in 2007.

Another portion of the proceeds is going to be donated to the Diaz Brothers Training Camp in Indio. The training camp is known to help fund youth boxing programs.

Battle in the Desert is going to be at the Cathedral City Amphitheater on October 1. Doors will open at 6 pm. Tickets will be sold at the door.