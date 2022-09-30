Bullying can lead to depression and even suicide, the city of Palm Springs is creating prevention practices for the Coachella Valley.

The City of Palm Springs, and the Coachella Firebirds are teaming up to highlight National Bullying Prevention Month, which starts tomorrow, October 1. Some officials from the city of Palm Springs say that bullying comes in many forms. Unlike 30 years ago, technology has created a pathway for the bullying community to follow students home. "I think, from a personal perspective, you know, as a gay man, I think, looking back, I think bullying can have long-term effects on individuals, especially because it's, it often occurs at a very young age," said David A. Vignolo, Human Rights Commissioner at the City of Palm Springs Human Rights Commission. Vignolo's team is partnering with Boo2Bullying for their Inaugural Anti-Bullying Event.

"Unfortunately, individuals who are the victims of bullying sometimes feel like they're isolated and have no way out. And that can often lead to depression and even suicide. So we know that from statistics, through the Centers of Disease Control and other groups, that this can be a hidden problem".

CDC #StopBullying statistics are below:

One in five high school students reported bullying on school property last year.

Nearly 14% of public schools report that bullying happens at least once weekly.

"This is not a rite of passage so that as a young person, you should never be subjected to bullying or bullying other individual, said Vignolo. "So I guess it comes out of personal experience, having dealt with it. Fortunately, I've gotten through it."

"To bring awareness to the issue of bullying, both in terms of physical bullying, verbal harassment, also cyberbullying, which is an increasingly big problem throughout the country," said Vignolo.

Palm Springs Human Rights Commission's inaugural event: Bullying: A Community Symposium on Prevention and Intervention Strategies.

Saturday, October 1, 2022, 10:00 am-noon

Where: Palm Springs Convention Center. This event will kick off National Bullying Prevention Month in the City of Palm Springs.