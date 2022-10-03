Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 5:52 AM
Published 5:46 AM

Desert Regional Medical Center honors Breast Cancer Awareness month with “Mammo Mondays”

Every Monday in October Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC) is hosting "Mammo Mondays" which works to get more breast cancer screenings done.

The cancer center at DRMC extended its Monday hours from 8 am to 6 pm.

Those who come into the cancer center are also receiving a free goody bag.

Patients who make an appointment are being seen within days.

The American College of Radiology states that in the United States, one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime.

Dr. Judy Jackson, the Radiation Oncology Medical Director at DRMC said that most women who develop breast cancer don't have family history of the disease so it's important that people actively check themselves or set up appointments.

It is recommended to get a screening mammogram every year beginning at 40-years-old.

You can schedule an appointment for Mammo Monday on the Desert Care Network website.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content