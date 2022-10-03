Desert Regional Medical Center honors Breast Cancer Awareness month with “Mammo Mondays”

Every Monday in October Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC) is hosting "Mammo Mondays" which works to get more breast cancer screenings done.

The cancer center at DRMC extended its Monday hours from 8 am to 6 pm.

Those who come into the cancer center are also receiving a free goody bag.

Patients who make an appointment are being seen within days.

The American College of Radiology states that in the United States, one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime.

Dr. Judy Jackson, the Radiation Oncology Medical Director at DRMC said that most women who develop breast cancer don't have family history of the disease so it's important that people actively check themselves or set up appointments.

It is recommended to get a screening mammogram every year beginning at 40-years-old.

You can schedule an appointment for Mammo Monday on the Desert Care Network website.