Cal State University San Bernardino and California Indian Nations College finalized a partnership

California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), and California Nations Indian College (CINC) in Palm Desert signed an agreement today with the hope of increasing the number of Native American transfer students to the CSUSB campus. Both institutions created a framework specifically designed for the CINC students.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do, or where I was, who was supposed to guide me, there were so many questions," says Lorna Johnson Stanley, the first A.S.B President of CINC and a member of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Before finding CINC, Lorna Johnson Stanley was trying to figure out how she would go to college while being a teen mom. "You know, realizing how much work goes into being a college student and a parent. And then I also serve on committees within my tribe," says Johnson Stanley. She is the first generation in her family to graduate college.

Claudia Armenta is a first-generation college student as well and the first DACA recipient to graduate from the sync program. "My parents, umm, their goal to bringing us to the united states was for us to always just further education, be someone in the community. And I definitely feel that right now," says Armenta. "I was trying to pursue my higher education. I came across CINC in 2020. When I was working two jobs, I worked graveyard, and I would take multiple jobs, trying to just really make a living; I was tired of, of just, just trying and not finding the resources". Armenta was persistent, and now she has graduated and has the option of being admitted to CSUSB through this program.

The partnership starts next fall.

Cinc's president spoke from the heart during the meeting, saying, "We're one of three colleges emerging in the state of California, California has over 110 tribes, the united states have over 575 tribes 1/5 in the state of California, and not one federally are accredited tribal college". "That's sad. But we're making a difference".