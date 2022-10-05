Walk to school day and CA Clean Air day go hand-in-hand to help the environment and get people active

National Walk to School Day and California Clean Air Day are both on Wednesday and both encourage people to put on their walking shoes and take to the streets.

Students from Amelia Earhart Elementary School will be meeting at La Quinta Park at 7 am to walk to school. Indio Elementary School will also be participating with their own starting point.

Palm Springs Unified School District has six schools that will be taking part in Walk to School Day also.

Bella Vista - Meet at the corner of Mission Lakes and West in Desert Hot Springs at 6:50 a.m.

Bubbling Wells – Meet at 6:45 a.m. at Mission Springs Soccer Park in DHS.

Cabot Yerxa – meet at Stater Bros on Palm and Hacienda at 7 a.m.

Cathedral City Elementary – Meet at church on Eagle Canyon and Dinah Shore at 7 a.m.

Cielo Vista Charter – Meet at Demuth Park at 7 a.m.

Two Bunch Palms – Meet at 7 a.m.at Tedesco Park in DHS

Students, parents, and school faculty are being urged to walk to school.

The day promotes physical activity, learning about pedestrian safety, and ultimately it is what is best for the environment.

Saving the environment and lowering emissions is what California Clean Air Day is aimed to do as well.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution that recognizes CA Clean Air Day. Now the county is joining in and encouraging people to take advantage of today and help make a difference for aiq quality in the area.

Sunline Transit Agency is offering free rides in honor of CA Clean Air Day. This is for all nine of its fized route bus networks. Free rides are excluded from the Commuter Link that drives from Indio to San Bernardino.

On October 8th the Cathedral City Library is hosting a Fall Festival and Clean Air Day Carnival. It will be at Patriot Park in Cathedral City. There will be library activities, crafts, bike giveaways, and more according to the website.

The event will be held outdoors.