A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge

Along with Congressmember Dr. Raul Ruiz and Congressmember Mike Levin, Cathedral City officials dedicated the bride on Cathedral Canyon Drive to Ofelia Bringas. Bringas was a youth counselor who devoted her entire career to bringing available resources to those in need. Bringas was a pillar for the whole of the Coachella Valley, but she has a special place in the hearts of the many who attended the Cathedral City Boys and Girls club.

"She supported thousands of families in the Coachella Valley struggling with childcare, poverty, food scarcity, and language barriers," says Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez.

Bringas passed in 2006 and left behind her son Henry Bringas and two grandchildren. Her family came from all over to celebrate her legacy and witness the unveiling of a plaque and artwork commemorating her life and accomplishments.